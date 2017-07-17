Rather, it was the way Colon would sprawl his burly frame across the clubhouse floor and amaze his teammates with a pregame stretching routine.

"He's very flexible, believe it or not," said Santana, a rookie in 2005 and Colon's teammate for three seasons. "He can lie on the ground and he can (lean forward and) touch his head to the ground, no problem. I don't know how he did that, but I saw it."

Even now, having turned 44 on May 24, Colon can do things that wouldn't seem possible given his 5-foot-11, 285-pound physique. The Twins are hoping that still includes retiring major league hitters, which he will be asked to do Tuesday night, July 18, for the first time at Target Field, where he's never pitched before.

Colon will be facing the New York Yankees, his employer in 2011 and one of his nine former big-league clubs, after recording 11 outs on July 13 in his only tune-up for Triple-A Rochester. He threw 76 pitches in that one and would figure to be given latitude to work beyond 90 pitches or so, but only if he can show the 8.14 earned run average he posted in 13 starts for the Atlanta Braves was highly misleading.

"He knows how to pitch," Santana said of baseball's oldest active player. "He knows how to throw strikes. He doesn't go out there trying to walk everybody. He's just got an idea from all the years he's been pitching. He will give our team a chance to win every time."

Colon, who will become the second-oldest pitcher to appear in a game for the Twins, stopped by Target Field early Monday afternoon to get his bearings and throw off flat ground. He also met manager Paul Molitor, whom he faced 10 times nearly two decades ago.

Molitor asked if he remembered those duels, which resulted in two walks, two hits and a strikeout. Colon laughed and said he recalled breaking three of Molitor's bats with hissing two-seamers.

If Colon can survive Tuesday's assignment, he could pitch next at Dodger Stadium against Kenta Maeda on Monday. That would mean another chance to bat, something that made Colon a cult figure during his three seasons with the New York Mets (2014-16).

Molitor wouldn't say whether Colon has been promised an additional start, but he brushed aside a suggestion the veteran might feel pressure to show he's not done.

"I don't think he feels pressure on anything, to be honest with you," Molitor said. "There were some general conversations about those things when he came here. That's all I'm going to say about that."

Regardless, there is no denying the outsized anticipation that accompanies Colon's Twins debut.

"Everywhere he goes he's Big Sexy," Santana said. "Now that he's here, I read something that said, 'Minnesota just got sexier with Bartolo.' Big Sexy in the house."

Colon in context

Lefty reliever Jesse Orosco was 46 when he made his last Twins appearance on Sept. 27, 2003, but Colon would become the oldest pitcher to start a game for the Twins.

Late knuckleballer Joe Niekro was 43 years, 5 months when he was shelled on April 29, 1988, at Boston's Fenway Park (three innings, five earned runs, six walks) before getting released five days later.

Hall of Fame lefty Steve Carlton was a month younger than Niekro when he made his last Twins start on April 23 against the Cleveland Indians at the Metrodome. Carlton gave up nine runs (eight earned) on nine hits and three walks in five innings and was released five days later as well.

Both Niekro and Carlton pitched for the 1987 World Series-winning Twins club that will be honored this weekend during a home series against the Detroit Tigers.

Briefly

Reliever Glen Perkins (shoulder surgery) came off Friday's live batting practice without issue and is due to face hitters again Wednesday, July 19, in Fort Myers. If that goes well, he could possibly pitch in a Gulf Coast League game as soon as Saturday.